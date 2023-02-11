Father of Late 14-Year-Old New Jersey Student Denies Racist Allegations, Blames School Officials For Daughter Taking Her Own Life

The grieving father of a teen New Jersey student, who took her own life after she was jumped by fellow students, blamed his daughter's school for her tragic death. The father insisted that the brutal incident was inappropriately handled and brought additional trauma to his family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michael Kuch, the father of late Adriana Kuch, 14, claimed his daughter's heartbreaking beating — which was recorded and uploaded to social media — by peers at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey, could have been prevented if the school's administration took action sooner.

The father denied that his daughter's attack was spurred by racial tension and claimed drama between a group of girls was a catalyst to Adriana's suicide.