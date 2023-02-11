Father of Late 14-Year-Old New Jersey Student Denies Racist Allegations, Blames School Officials For Daughter Taking Her Own Life
The grieving father of a teen New Jersey student, who took her own life after she was jumped by fellow students, blamed his daughter's school for her tragic death. The father insisted that the brutal incident was inappropriately handled and brought additional trauma to his family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michael Kuch, the father of late Adriana Kuch, 14, claimed his daughter's heartbreaking beating — which was recorded and uploaded to social media — by peers at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey, could have been prevented if the school's administration took action sooner.
The father denied that his daughter's attack was spurred by racial tension and claimed drama between a group of girls was a catalyst to Adriana's suicide.
Michael claimed that after his daughter was beaten by a group of girls on February 1, an additional text from one of the alleged assailants, that mocked his daughter for "dripping blood," caused Adriana to commit suicide.
Adriana's attack was recorded and uploaded to TikTok by a Central Region student, which Michael alleged doubled down on emotional distress from the incident.
"She was so embarrassed that they jumped her," Michael told the Daily Mail. "She would say, ‘I don’t want to be made fun of."
Michael added that the viral attention and text made her feel "like she was attacked twice."
"It was like she was attacked twice. It used to be you’d go to school, get bullied and then you left. But now you come home and you keep getting bullied. They still keep picking at you at home," the father said on cyberbullying.
While viral attention inflicted further harm, Michael claimed that the videos were the only reason that action was taken against the students.
"I can’t begin to tell you how angry I am at the school, at the police department… if those videos hadn’t been posted, these girls would have ended up with a one-day suspension or in no trouble at all," Michael continued.
The Army veteran father stated that the school "should not be in charge of our children's safety," and called allegations of a racially motivated attack "garbage."
"Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone, she did not care about race, the world would be a better place if everyone was as colorblind as she was," Michael said of his daughter as he continued to fault school administration for not contacting police sooner.
In the disturbing footage, Adriana was attacked with a water bottle as she walked down a school hallway.
"They think it’s fun to attack people and take videos and post them," Michael told WABC news station. "Getting hit with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana, what hurt her was the embarrassment and humiliation, they just kept coming at her."
Michael claimed the school administration did not call an ambulance for his daughter and took her to the school nurse, even though she allegedly blacked out.
Michael further claimed that when he asked the administration why the students were not expelled, a school official told him it was not district "policy," according to The Post.
School Superintendent defended the school official's response and stated, "If a situation warrants it, we’ll call (police), but in this case, the students were suspended immediately."
Three girls accused of attacking Adriana were ultimately charged with third-degree felony assault and a fourth was charged with disorderly conduct.