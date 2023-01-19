White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked

A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention.

Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that featured a video of Fontana with a screenshot of her text to a coach at the school.

"Nelwyn Fontana is office secretary at Ouachita Jr High in Monroe, LA and took time on this #MLKDay to let us know how she really feels about honoring Dr. King," McLaughlin captioned the post. "What she didn't realize is that she accidentally sent her hate filled message to the wrong person."

The text message recipient's name simply read "coach," leaving Fontana's remark clear for all to see.

The message even caught the recipient off-guard, which "coach" called out.