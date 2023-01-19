White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked
A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange.
A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention.
Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that featured a video of Fontana with a screenshot of her text to a coach at the school.
"Nelwyn Fontana is office secretary at Ouachita Jr High in Monroe, LA and took time on this #MLKDay to let us know how she really feels about honoring Dr. King," McLaughlin captioned the post. "What she didn't realize is that she accidentally sent her hate filled message to the wrong person."
The text message recipient's name simply read "coach," leaving Fontana's remark clear for all to see.
The message even caught the recipient off-guard, which "coach" called out.
The text message screenshot included the colleague's reply to Fontana after she sent the racist message. "Huh? Say what? Where that come from," read the colleague's reply.
Fontana then unleashed a series of messages.
"Remind your plays Sunday where [sic] off Monday. For Mark Luther King day Monday," Fontana wrote in her first of several grammatically incorrect responses.
The former secretary continued to send messages to her colleague, to no avail.
"Players I ment [sic]," read Fontana's next message. With still no response on the other end of the phone, Fontana attempted to reverse the damage she created with her first message.
"You know them kids don't listen to announcements. Have a good weekend coach," the disgraced school secretary continued before sending an apology. "I'm very sorry coach I didn't mean that first text to u please forgive me."
While Fontana resigned, community members remained outraged that Fontana was not fired, which would prevent the secretary from collecting taxpayer-funded benefits.
It also appeared that Fontana deleted her Facebook page after the post was made.