Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Steps Out Wearing $300 Slippers, Puts On A Brave Face Before Actor Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted hours before prosecutors in Santa Fe county announced the actor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A well-dressed Hilaria took some of their kids to school on Thursday, wearing a pair of designer sunglasses, a gray blouse, leggings, a black fur jacket and $300 slippers from Spanish brand Alameda Turquesa.
The yoga enthusiast kept her chin up as she stepped out in NYC, dodging questions about how she anticipated her day going outside their East 10th Street building. Hilaria has continued to stand by her husband's side after the tragic event in October 2021.
RadarOnline.com has learned that in addition to Baldwin, the western film's head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.
If they are found guilty, both Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin could face up to 5 years in prison.
Assistant director Dave Halls also took a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He will get a suspended sentence and 6 months probation.
After the devastating incident, the former Saturday Night Live star has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Baldwin insisted that he never pulled the trigger and was told by Halls that it was a "cold" gun, giving him no reason to believe there was live ammo in the firearm.
An investigative report conducted by the FBI determined the trigger was pulled, asserting the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta could not have been fired otherwise.
Hutchins was shot in the chest during a rehearsal with Baldwin and the film's director, Joel Souza, who was also wounded. Souza and Hutchins were lining up camera angles as Baldwin practiced a cross-draw maneuver before the gun went off.
Since then, Baldwin and the film's other producers agreed to a settlement with Hutchins family to end the wrongful death civil lawsuit they filed early last year.
"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023," Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, said in a statement.
"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," he added. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."