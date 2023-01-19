Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Steps Out Wearing $300 Slippers, Puts On A Brave Face Before Actor Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Shooting

The yoga enthusiast kept her chin up as she stepped out in NYC, dodging questions about how she anticipated her day going outside their East 10th Street building. Hilaria has continued to stand by her husband's side after the tragic event in October 2021.

RadarOnline.com has learned that in addition to Baldwin, the western film's head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

If they are found guilty, both Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin could face up to 5 years in prison.