UFC Fighter Drops Lawsuit Accusing Halle Berry Of Messing Up Her Career After Axing Her From Netflix Film

In the suit, Zingano said Berry reached out to her in 2019 to discuss a role in the film Bruised. She said the two met that July to talk about the project that Berry was directing.

Berry allegedly told Zingano that she was perfect for the film. The fighter said Berry told her to clear her schedule since production was starting soon. Soon after, she said the UFC called to offer her a big fight.

Zingano said she told Berry about the offer, but the actress told her to turn it down. She said the Hollywood star claimed it would cause issues with obtaining insurance for the film.