Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Halle Berry
Exclusive

UFC Fighter Drops Lawsuit Accusing Halle Berry Of Messing Up Her Career After Axing Her From Netflix Film

ufc fighter drops lawsuit halle berry netflix film bruised pp
Source: @alphacatzingano/instagram; mega
By:

Jan. 19 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The ex-UFC fighter who slapped Halle Berry with a lawsuit accusing her of messing with her career has dropped her lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano has informed the court she is dropping her lawsuit against Berry.

Article continues below advertisement
ufc fighter drops lawsuit halle berry netflix film bruised
Source: @alphacatzingano/instagram

In the suit, Zingano said Berry reached out to her in 2019 to discuss a role in the film Bruised. She said the two met that July to talk about the project that Berry was directing.

Berry allegedly told Zingano that she was perfect for the film. The fighter said Berry told her to clear her schedule since production was starting soon. Soon after, she said the UFC called to offer her a big fight.

Zingano said she told Berry about the offer, but the actress told her to turn it down. She said the Hollywood star claimed it would cause issues with obtaining insurance for the film.

Article continues below advertisement
ufc fighter drops lawsuit halle berry netflix film bruised
Source: mega

The fighter said she called the UFC to turn down the offer. She ended up being fired by the UFC and believes it was caused by her not accepting the fight.

Zingano said she was then axed from Bruised due to her no longer being in the UFC. The fighter said Berry and the production team ceased all communications with her.

MORE ON:
Halle Berry
Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit was seeking unspecified damages.

In response, Berry denied all allegations of wrongdoing and asked for the claims to be dismissed. She said there was no oral agreement between the two that was breached.

“Zingano chose to appear in the film and not take her next fight. Zingano made this decision without knowing what role she would play in the film or what she would be paid,” Berry said in response.

Article continues below advertisement
ufc fighter drops lawsuit halle berry netflix film bruised
Source: mega

Berry said she played no role in the UFC firing Zingano. The actress argued, “the UFC terminated Zingano because she had lost 4 out of her last 5 fights. Although those events took place 2 years ago, Zingano filed this suit recently to cash in on the film’s Netflix release on November 24, 2021.”

The actress demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.