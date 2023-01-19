UFC Fighter Drops Lawsuit Accusing Halle Berry Of Messing Up Her Career After Axing Her From Netflix Film
The ex-UFC fighter who slapped Halle Berry with a lawsuit accusing her of messing with her career has dropped her lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano has informed the court she is dropping her lawsuit against Berry.
In the suit, Zingano said Berry reached out to her in 2019 to discuss a role in the film Bruised. She said the two met that July to talk about the project that Berry was directing.
Berry allegedly told Zingano that she was perfect for the film. The fighter said Berry told her to clear her schedule since production was starting soon. Soon after, she said the UFC called to offer her a big fight.
Zingano said she told Berry about the offer, but the actress told her to turn it down. She said the Hollywood star claimed it would cause issues with obtaining insurance for the film.
The fighter said she called the UFC to turn down the offer. She ended up being fired by the UFC and believes it was caused by her not accepting the fight.
Zingano said she was then axed from Bruised due to her no longer being in the UFC. The fighter said Berry and the production team ceased all communications with her.
- Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Plays Stepdad To Actress' Son Maceo Martinez During Rare Family Outing Following Impromptu 'Commitment Ceremony'
- Halle Berry Refuses To Get Out Of Car For Fans Who Waited Hours To See Actress
- Halle Berry Trashes UFC Fighter Suing Her After Being Axed From Netflix Film ‘Bruised’
The lawsuit was seeking unspecified damages.
In response, Berry denied all allegations of wrongdoing and asked for the claims to be dismissed. She said there was no oral agreement between the two that was breached.
“Zingano chose to appear in the film and not take her next fight. Zingano made this decision without knowing what role she would play in the film or what she would be paid,” Berry said in response.
Berry said she played no role in the UFC firing Zingano. The actress argued, “the UFC terminated Zingano because she had lost 4 out of her last 5 fights. Although those events took place 2 years ago, Zingano filed this suit recently to cash in on the film’s Netflix release on November 24, 2021.”
The actress demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.