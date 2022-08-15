Alan Dershowitz: There's No Way You Can Charge Alex Baldwin Over 'Rust' Killing

Alan Dershowitz recently argued that while Alec Baldwin may be civilly liable for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, the actor should not be criminally prosecuted for the cinematographer’s death, Radar has learned.

The compelling argument was made in Dershowitz’s new book, The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences, in which the 83-year-old lawyer analyzes the startling incident and Baldwin’s role behind the gun that would ultimately take Hutchins’ life.