Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.
Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage.
A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.
The coroner said Ray lived a few hours away in Gardena.
Prior to his death, Ray rose to fame through Russell Simmons' platform, All Def Digital, thanks to his witty and clever sketches. He would garner crowds with his sets at the Improv and Laugh Factory, also being featured in the eighth season of MTV's Wild 'N Out and HBO Max's hit PAUSE With Sam Jay.
Ray was known to be a multi-talented performer, even serving as a writer and actor on the comedy series How to Be Broke.
Amid news of his untimely passing, tributes have poured out honoring the legacy and laughs he left behind not long after celebrating his 32nd birthday.
"Pulling up on 32 like ... Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot ass sun," Ray wrote in his final Instagram post on July 30.
Prior to that, Ray had shown love to late comedian Jak Knight, who died in July at 28 years old.
Fellow comedian Katt Williams paid his respects under Ray's birthday post after learning of his passing. "My brilliant n----. So sorry. Love u," he wrote.
Deon Cole was also taken aback by the devastating news, responding, "Wow."
Former Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented with a sad face emoji, adding, "Love you Teddy."
Those statements were echoed by organizations that collaborated with the comic.
"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," read a statement shared by Comedy Central.
"We will miss him every day but we know he will have Heaven laughing," All Def Digital tweeted.