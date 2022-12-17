Michigan Mother Arrested For Allegedly Catfishing Her Daughter In Online Scheme

The alleged catfishing scheme dated back to a complaint filed in December 2021 to Beal City Schools, which claimed that Licari's teenage daughter and her then-boyfriend were being cyberbullied. At the time, the teenagers had reportedly already endured months of online harassment that allegedly began in early 2021.

The Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi confirmed that in December 2021, Licari was employed by Beal City School as a girls' basketball coach. Barberi stated that Licari, along with the then-boyfriend's mother, was initially cooperative with the investigator's efforts about the student's complaints.

The Beal City Schools' investigation was turned over to local law enforcement in January 2022 due to the alleged cyberbullying taking place off-campus. After law enforcement took over the investigation, a discovery was made about the suspect behind the abuse.