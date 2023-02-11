Your tip
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Source: @JulieBanderas/twitter
Feb. 10 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!

Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status.

"Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day … well, I'm getting a divorce, I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time," the longtime Fox veteran said of her estranged spouse who she married in 2009.

As the others revealed their shock, Banderes said she had no regrets about moving forward on this new chapter of her life. "Congratulations are in order, if you know me, you'd clap … That was breaking news, right there," she continued.

While the group chatted about February 14 being right around the corner, Banderas slammed Valentine's as a "Hallmark holiday," calling it "absolutely ridiculous."

"By the way, guys, if you are going to get your girl flowers, don't bring them to her in a box, that's the only advice I've got for you," she suggested. "If you come to me in a box, you better be dead."

Banderas, a graduate from Emerson College in Boston and staple of Fox, made it official with Sansone at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York.

Following her candid segment, several viewers took to Twitter as the mother of three became a trending topic.

"They say you're not an adult until you have been divorced once. Good luck going forward, in the end you'll wish you had done it sooner," one social media user posted, to which she replied, "Yeah, like 13 years ago."

Banderas also posted a text message exchange from a friend who quipped they wanted their wedding gift "back now."

