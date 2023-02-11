JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family.
A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado investigator Lou Smit, who attempted to solve the beauty queen's murder until he died in 2010.
The DNA came from an unknown person; however, Smit's documents revealed the evidence uncovered under JonBenét's underwear and fingernails did NOT match members of her family. The DNA also didn't match the family's housekeeper and her husband, nor the friends that were at the house following her 1996 disappearance.
Interestingly enough, the DNA report from Smit's personal files was reportedly dated January 1997. John and Patsy weren't officially cleared as suspects until 2008.
“For the past quarter-century, the Boulder police have ignored the DNA evidence that exonerated the Ramseys and could be used to identify her killer,” the author, who's also a former sheriff, writes in his book.
JonBenét was only 6 years old when her body was discovered by her father in the basement of the family's Boulder home. Hours before the discovery, Patsy had called the police to report their daughter was missing.
An autopsy later showed JonBenét had been strangled and suffered a blow to the head.
Her shocking death captivated the world. The 25th anniversary of JonBenét's death was in December — and her killer has still not been found.
The beauty queen's father and brother have been critical of the Boulder police, weighing in on who could have committed the brutal crime.