Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

microsoftteams image
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 10 2023, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family.

Article continues below advertisement
microsoftteams image
Source: Mega

A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado investigator Lou Smit, who attempted to solve the beauty queen's murder until he died in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

The DNA came from an unknown person; however, Smit's documents revealed the evidence uncovered under JonBenét's underwear and fingernails did NOT match members of her family. The DNA also didn't match the family's housekeeper and her husband, nor the friends that were at the house following her 1996 disappearance.

microsoftteams image
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, the DNA report from Smit's personal files was reportedly dated January 1997. John and Patsy weren't officially cleared as suspects until 2008.

MORE ON:
JonBenet Ramsey

“For the past quarter-century, the Boulder police have ignored the DNA evidence that exonerated the Ramseys and could be used to identify her killer,” the author, who's also a former sheriff, writes in his book.

Article continues below advertisement
microsoftteams image
Source: Mega

JonBenét was only 6 years old when her body was discovered by her father in the basement of the family's Boulder home. Hours before the discovery, Patsy had called the police to report their daughter was missing.

An autopsy later showed JonBenét had been strangled and suffered a blow to the head.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
microsoftteams image
Source: Mega

Her shocking death captivated the world. The 25th anniversary of JonBenét's death was in December — and her killer has still not been found.

The beauty queen's father and brother have been critical of the Boulder police, weighing in on who could have committed the brutal crime.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.