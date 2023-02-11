Home > Exclusives > NBA Exclusive Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal Source: mega; @aneshkaboheme/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 10 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021.

Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to the status of being single and unmarried.”

The two share a 3-year-old daughter named Bloom Boheme Boozer, who was born on April 5, 2019. Carlos and Aneshka walked down the aisle in a lavish 2017 ceremony. On social media, Aneshka wrote, “So much love surrounding us because ppl genuinely dig who we are as ppl [sic].”

She added, “Ppl [sic] who accept you for who you are and not your past. Ppl who want to see you win and add more light to your life. That feeling is reciprocated to everyone who loves these two ppl, whom have had such an off and on love story but always knew they were each other’s soul mates …” “I married the love of my life and we shared this moment with both our families and friends,” Aneshka continued. “Thank you all for being apart of our journey, and thank you for knowing our story, the truth, and still riding for us. We all just love love,”

Boozer has been through divorce once before with his ex-wife Cindy Boozer. The couple broke up after the NBA star was accused of having an affair with a contestant from The Bachelor.

The pair then remarried again before Carlos filed for divorce in 2012. The two reached an agreement in 2015. In the second divorce, Aneshka was mentioned by Cindy as a potential mistress. However, in 2018, Cindy and Carlos were back in court dealing with child support payments. The NBA star, who had pulled in $146 million during his time with the NBA, negotiated his $8k monthly support checks down to $380 per month for his three children, based on Cindy’s income and Carlos’ current income.

