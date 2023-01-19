Home > Exclusives > NBA Exclusive Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Demands Ex Be Shut Down In Plea For Spousal Support, Pleads For Joint Custody Of 2 Kids Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 19 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

NBA star Trevor Ariza has demanded his estranged wife Bree Anderson’s plea for spousal support be shut down in divorce court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ariza responded to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s divorce petition this week.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in September, Anderson filed for divorce from Ariza after four years of marriage. In her petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She listed the date of marriage as April 2018 and the date of separation as “TBD”. The two dated for years before walking down the aisle.

Anderson demanded primary physical and legal custody of the two children they share. She asked for Ariza to receive visitation. In addition, Anderson demanded $250k from her ex to help her pay her divorce lawyers. She also requested temporary child and spousal support from the NBA star. In his response, Ariza listed the date of separation as November 1, 2019. He said their marriage only last 1 year and 7 months.

He wants the court to award him joint physical and legal custody of their kids. In addition, he wants the court to terminate Anderson’s right to spousal support. Further, he wants all property acquired prior to the marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation to be awarded to him. A judge has yet to rule.

In her filing, Anderson said there was a “significant” financial disparity between her and Ariza. Anderson told the court she had been a stay-at-home mom for years at the request of her ex. In court documents, she accused the basketball star of using money to control her and failing to provide her basic information about their finances during the marriage.

"Since I have filed for dissolution, Trevor has failed to provide me any meaningful support," she said in court. She accused her ex of having "made comments stating, 'you won't get anything from me, and 'you won't get what you want' and that he will be making the process difficult for me."

Bree said, "I am struggling to make ends meet while Trevor has continued to live the lavish lifestyle and just purchased his new girlfriend a brand-new Mercedes Benz." She pointed out that he pulled in $42 million since his NBA career started in 2018. As part of her plea, Anderson filed an income and expense declaration that revealed she last worked in 2018 and has no income. She claimed Ariza pulls in around $5 million per month. The two are expected back in court this April.