Exposing Epstein's John & Jane Does: Final Docs Containing 'Salacious' Claims Related To Late Financier's Associates To Be Unsealed
Court docs including the names of associates, victims, and employees associated with Jeffrey Epstein are to be unsealed in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The docs containing "salacious allegations" are the last of the once-private material to be made public as part of a years-long process stemming from a defamation case brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by accuser Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) through her attorney David Boies in 2015.
People can expect to see names released after dozens of John or Jane Does mentioned in the papers did not object to theirs being made public.
That allegedly includes the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, according to Daily Mail.
Some are deceased while others are still alive. J. Doe 21, for example, is described as a "public figure" by Maxwell's lawyers who objected because of the only known reference to them being in Epstein's "Black Book" of contacts.
Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz is also rumored to be one of the 167 names as he gave the green light for documents mentioning him to go public, having maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.
Giuffre's lawsuit against the prominent lawyer was withdrawn in November 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Jeffrey Epstein's Pimp Dies In Prison, Alleged 'Suicide' By Hanging Almost 3 Years After Epstein Died Under Similar Circumstances
- What The Court Never Heard: The Full Unedited Story Of The Lives Of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell
- Prince Andrew In Crisis Mode: Embattled Duke Of York's Legal Team Is 'Locked In Emergency Talks' Following Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict
"I long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations," a statement shared on her behalf read.
Giuffre continued, "I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz. This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives."
Giuffre previously alleged she had sex with Andrew three times, while he repeatedly denied the claim. Insiders said that amid the development about Dershowitz, the disgraced royal has reached out to his legal team with hopes of rehabilitating his public image.
Insiders claimed he is determined to restore his reputation and obtain a retraction from Giuffre.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The unsealed docs come nearly four years after Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
Maxwell, who was convicted for her own wrong-doing, is serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking and recruiting minors for the late financier.