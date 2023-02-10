Exposing Epstein's John & Jane Does: Final Docs Containing 'Salacious' Claims Related To Late Financier's Associates To Be Unsealed

People can expect to see names released after dozens of John or Jane Does mentioned in the papers did not object to theirs being made public.

That allegedly includes the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, according to Daily Mail.

Some are deceased while others are still alive. J. Doe 21, for example, is described as a "public figure" by Maxwell's lawyers who objected because of the only known reference to them being in Epstein's "Black Book" of contacts.