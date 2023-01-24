Convicted Sex Pest Ghislaine Maxwell WHINES About 'Tasteless' Vegan Food In First Prison Interview

Crying that the prison doesn't provide an array of vegan choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Maxwell said during her TalkTV interview. "The portion control is very odd. And when like me you're on a no meat diet, you're supposed to have either hummus or cottage cheese or tofu for you but most of the time, I'd say about 95 percent, it's tofu if it's anything or beans. 95 percent, it's beans or otherwise you have a tofu substitute. And then the tofu has no seasoning, there's no seasoning allowed. No salt or pepper or anything. So it's beyond tasteless."

She also complained that she is forced to have cereal and fruit every morning — however, that's not completely accurate.