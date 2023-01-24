Dwyane Wade Fires Back At Ex-Wife’s Attempt To Block Their 15-Year-Old Trans Daughter’s Gender Change, Says He Was Granted Sole Custody After Her 'Years-Long Campaign' Against Him

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dwyane did not hold back in his response to Siohvaugh demanding the court shut down the court petition over Zaya.

Dwyane Wade has gone back to court to oppose his ex-wife Siohvaughn ’s opposition to their 15-year-old transgender daughter Zaya legally changing her name and gender, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In court documents, Dwyane said he had the “full authority” to “make decisions on behalf of” Zaya. The NBA legend was awarded full custody of his 2 children in 2011.

As we previously reported, last year, Dwyane asked the court to sign off on Zion Malachi Airamis Wade becoming Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

The divorce order said that Dwyane was to keep Siohvaughn informed of “all doctors, nurses, health care providers, and mental health providers treating the minor children whether on a continuing basis or in connection with an isolated issue.” Again, the deal did not state the ex-NBA star had to obtain approval for any medical decision over their children.

In response, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of violating their custody deal . She submitted a copy of the agreement which had a provision that said Dwyane shall discuss with and obtain input from his ex on “the major decisions affecting the care, welfare, activities, health, education, and religious upbringing of their two children.” The agreement does not state he needs permission from Siohvaughn.

She pointed to an April 2022 dinner with Dwyane where she said he talked about all the money Zaya could make “in relation to our child’s name and gender issue .”

In her filing, Siohvaughn told the court she feared Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

Now, in Dwyane’s new filing, he said that the 2011 agreement is crystal clear. Further, he said Siohvaughn has not provided any substantive argument or evidence as to why the petition is not in Zaya’s best interest.

He said she relied on “unsubstantiated and nonsensical allegations about Dwayne.” Further, he said while his ex submitted a portion of the 2011 court order, he claimed she failed to include pages that provided a detailed account of “Siohvaughn’s years-long campaign against Dwyane and her efforts to prevent Dwyane from having any relationship with his children.” He said the court found her actions were not in the best interests of the children and granted sole custody to him.

The exes will face off in a hearing next week.