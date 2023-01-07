Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Rushes Back To Court In Fight Over 15-Year-Old Trans Daughter Zaya’s Name Change, Accuses NBA Star Of Violating Custody Deal

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches has accused the ex-NBA star of violating their custody agreement by attempting to legally change the name and gender of their 15-year-old trans daughter Zaya, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Funches’ lawyer was in court Friday to submit new evidence. A copy of Wade and Funches' 2011 divorce judgment was filed.