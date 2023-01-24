Paranoid Vladimir Putin Installs Massive Anti-Air Guns Around Secret Palace To Prevent Ukrainian Missile Strikes

Vladimir Putin has reportedly installed a system of anti-air guns around his secret palace to protect himself and his family from potential missile attacks launched by Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian president continues to grow increasingly more paranoid as his war against Ukraine drags on, reports suggest Putin and his family are now being “protected” against Ukrainian long-range missile attacks by a massive anti-air gun defense system.