Prince Andrew's Plot To End Palace Exile: Disgraced Royal 'Willing To Spend HALF Of His Inheritance' To Take On Accuser Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew is determined to restore his reputation and obtain a retraction from sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre in a fervent bid to end his exile from the palace.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the disgraced royal told friends that he is the victim after Giuffre insisted Andrew raped her when she was a minor at least three times.
The bombshell lawsuit she filed claimed that Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and his longtime companion, now jailed Ghislaine Maxwell, had persuaded her to have intercourse with Andrew.
Giuffre said she complied because of "their powerful connections, wealth and authority."
Andrew repeatedly denied the claims but the two parties ultimately reached a settlement. After a recent turn of events, he has seen it as an opportunity to fight back.
The embattled Duke of York consulted with his legal team after Giuffre dropped a separate sexual abuse lawsuit against American attorney Alan Dershowitz, stating they she may have made a "mistake" in identifying him.
Andrew previously said he couldn't recall ever meeting her, although a photo of the two together indicated otherwise.
Maxwell has since said in a prison interview that she believes the photo is "fake."
Sources claimed Andrew "takes no responsibility for his own actions" and remains "convinced his fall from grace was orchestrated by a greedy girl."
Andrew inherited more than $25 million after Queen Elizabeth's death and it is alleged that he is carving out half to fight the allegations.
The courtier added, "Now King Charles' younger brother intends to go after Giuffre" for a retraction after being forced to relinquish his military titles and royal charities.