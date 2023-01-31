Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Smiling On Shopping Spree In First Outing Since Scoring '$14 Million Settlement' From Prince Andrew
Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre was spotted for the first time since landing a reported $14 million settlement from the disgraced royal after suing him for sexual assault.
The Sacramento, California, native was photographed on a shopping spree in Perth, Australia, marking the first time she's been seen in public in nearly a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 39-year-old appeared to pay the cameras no mind as she strolled through a mall in her adopted homeland of Australia with her service dog. The newly crowned multimillionaire kept it lowkey for her afternoon outing. She was seen browsing through clothing at H&M, stopping at a toy store, and fueling up with a milkshake during her money-spending spree.
Giuffre appeared to be in a good mood — which could be credited to her inflated bank account or the rumors she's getting ready to release a bombshell tell-all about her accusations against Epstein and Andrew.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Giuffre was seen smiling and walking around the shopping establishment wearing oversized black patterned pants, a flowing white shirt, and a pair of sandals.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Giuffre sued Andrew, claiming Epstein forced her to have sex with the royal when she was just 17 years old. The late Queen Elizabeth's son vehemently denied the allegations.
Giuffre was gearing up to be deposed under oath by his high-powered attorneys, but the two reached a "settlement in principle" before moving forward.
"Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement," a document revealed in February 2022. "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)."
It was later reported that the settlement was around $14 million.
While the details surrounding their settlement were kept secret, it was revealed that Andrew planned on making a "substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."
Andrew later addressed the situation through his lawyers, stating he "has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
Stabbing his dead convicted sex predator pal in the back, Andrew also said he "regrets his association" with the late billionaire.
In a twist of events, Andrew is now allegedly set to launch an $11 million legal battle against Giuffre, accusing her of falsely accusing him of sexually assaulting her.
Based on the photos, Giuffre doesn't seem to be sweating the rumors.