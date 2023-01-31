Laid To Rest: George Floyd's Family & Biden White House Officials To Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral In Memphis

The family of late George Floyd and four Biden White House officials are set to attend the funeral services of Tyre Nichols on February 1 in Memphis, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Floyd family's presence at the celebration of life is a haunting reminder of continued acts of police brutality since Floyd's 2020 death sparked outrage across the country.

Almost a month after five Memphis police officers beat Nichols, 29, to death after a traffic stop, the young man will be laid to rest.