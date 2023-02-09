Massachusetts Mom Lindsay Clancy Prescribed 13 Psychiatric Medications For Postpartum Depression Months Before Allegedly Killing Her Kids

A court arraignment for the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children revealed that Lindsay Clancy was prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications to treat her postpartum depression, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Eight months prior to the death of her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, on January 24, 32-year-old Clancy was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills, and mood stabilizers.

After she allegedly carried out the premeditated attack on her three children, Clancy attempted to take her own life by cutting her wrists and leaping out a window.

Members of the medical community criticized the overwhelming amount of mind-altering prescriptions and warned that abuse of the drugs could lead to psychotic episodes.