Massachusetts Mom Lindsay Clancy Prescribed 13 Psychiatric Medications For Postpartum Depression Months Before Allegedly Killing Her Kids
A court arraignment for the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children revealed that Lindsay Clancy was prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications to treat her postpartum depression, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eight months prior to the death of her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, on January 24, 32-year-old Clancy was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills, and mood stabilizers.
After she allegedly carried out the premeditated attack on her three children, Clancy attempted to take her own life by cutting her wrists and leaping out a window.
Members of the medical community criticized the overwhelming amount of mind-altering prescriptions and warned that abuse of the drugs could lead to psychotic episodes.
The 32-year-old mother appeared for her arraignment on Tuesday via Zoom from her hospital bed, where she laid paralyzed after she jumped from a second story window at her home.
Clancy's lawyer claimed that his client suffered a psychotic break and that her mental capacity was compromised the day of the murders.
Using the mother's actions that day against her, the prosecution alleged that Clancy did not display characteristics of a person influenced under a psychotic episode, although medical experts argued otherwise.
Duke University psychiatrist Dr. Gary Maslow told the Daily Mail that the number of medications Clancy was issued was "way too high for sure."
Among the cocktail prescribed to Clancy included powerful sleeping agent Ambien, anxiety medication Valium, Prozac and Remeron for depression, Lamictal for bipolar disorder, as well as two forms of heavy-duty sedatives, Klonopin and Seroquel.
"These are medicines that can help, but if you take too many it can impair your judgment," Dr. Maslow said of the prescriptions.
The psychiatrist explained that the medications Clancy was taking had "side effects" that included "an alteration of mental state."
"You wouldn't prescribe these to people [who already suffer from] hallucinations or delusions," Dr. Maslow added. "If a patient is psychotic and they give them the wrong medicine, then she can be [even more] confused."
Clancy allegedly claimed that she heard voices on January 24 that ordered her "to kill the kids and kill herself because it was her last chance."
It remained unclear what medications Clancy had in her system the day of the murders, however, the Duke psychiatrist claimed that mixing of the medications also had the potential to inflate dangerous side effects.
"In general, you want to use the least number of medications necessary," Dr. Maslow said of a standard treatment plan.
Additionally, the doctor warned that a patent who abruptly stopped taking the medications could also experience negative side effects that had the potential to lead to withdraw and hallucinations.
Last fall, Clancy shared on social media that she suffered adverse affects after being prescribed Zoloft, which she claimed left her with "extreme insomnia."
Patrick stated at a court hearing last week that he relayed concerns for his wife to her doctor and shared that her prescriptions turned her into a "zombie."
RadarOnline.com can confirm she has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery.