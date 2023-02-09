Awkward: Laurence Fishburne Cracks Joke About Adult Film Star Daughter During Cringeworthy Appearance On 'The View'
Joy Behar may not have known about the can of worms she opened by asking actor Laurence Fishburne if any of his children planned to follow in his footsteps of stardom. The two exchanged an awkward encounter when The Matrix actor, 61, made a coy reference to his eldest daughter, Montana Fishburne, who's a famous ex-adult film star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fishburne spoke to the ladies of The View on Wednesday to promote his upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which follows a young heroine of color whose superhero powers include her brains and knowledge, but fell off course when Behar pried into his family life.
Fishburne has three children: Langston, 34, and Montana, 31, with his first wife, and Delilah, 15, with his second, Gina Torres. When discussing the animated series — which begins streaming on February 15 — the actor revealed that Delilah helped guide him through the process.
He said he'd ask her questions and show her designs to get advice from the younger generation.
"Is she interested in this sort of work?" The View co-anchor Sara Haines asked Fishburne, prompting him to gush about his youngest child.
"Yeah, she's very interested in the theater," he responded, revealing that Delilah is involved in theater at her school and singing in a gospel choir.
"I may have one of my children may actually be in the business," Fishburne told the ladies, sparking Behar to ask a natural follow-up question.
"Any others?" she asked, to which Fishburne cut her off by joking, "not so much."
Despite his awkward facial expression, Behar didn't take the hint, patting the All the Old Knives actor and reassuring him that everything would be okay.
"Sometimes it's hard to follow in your footsteps," she said, causing another uncomfortable response from Fishburne.
"Yeah, that's what I heard. I've heard there's like a shadow thing," he replied, changing subjects to being a child actor on the soap opera One Life To Live.
FYI — Fishburne's oldest daughter is a former adult film star, who was famously arrested in 2017 after she urinated on the shoulder of the interstate while cops cleared the wreckage from a car crash she caused. Montana was charged with DUI, DUI with property damage, and DUI with blood alcohol readings above .15.