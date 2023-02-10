Alec Baldwin SLAMMED By Santa Fe DA After Hiring 'Fancy Lawyers' To 'Distract' From Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

"Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death," a spokesperson for DA Carmack-Altwies' office told Deadline.

"In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions — even those given to the media before being served to the DA," the spokesperson continued.

"However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone–even celebrities with fancy attorneys — is held accountable under the law."

Since the charges were announced, the 64-year-old actor/producer has been an outspoken critic of prosecutors in his case.