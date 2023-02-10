Alec Baldwin SLAMMED By Santa Fe DA After Hiring 'Fancy Lawyers' To 'Distract' From Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin was slammed by the Santa Fe District Attorney in regard to his actions after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematography director Halyna Hutchins. The DA's office claimed the legendary actor hired "fancy lawyers" to "distract" from the negligent death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baldwin, 64, was charged with involuntary manslaughter on January 19, more than a year since the Western film's on-set tragedy. If convicted, Baldwin could face up to five years in prison.
On Friday, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office accused Baldwin of using "fancy lawyers" to erase his alleged responsibility in Hutchins' October 2021 death. In addition to his role as the star of the film, Baldwin is also a producer.
The remark came after Baldwin's NYC-based attorneys Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a motion in the New Mexico court to have the actor's "firearm enhancement" statute — and the maximum five-year sentence — thrown out.
Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies took offense to the filed motion.
"Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death," a spokesperson for DA Carmack-Altwies' office told Deadline.
"In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions — even those given to the media before being served to the DA," the spokesperson continued.
"However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone–even celebrities with fancy attorneys — is held accountable under the law."
Since the charges were announced, the 64-year-old actor/producer has been an outspoken critic of prosecutors in his case.
Baldwin attempted to have special prosecutor Andrea Reeb removed from his case because of her dual position as a GOP state legislator.
In addition to his involuntary manslaughter charges, the family of Hutchins filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and several others connected to Rust. Legendary attorney Gloria Allred was chosen by Hutchins' parents and sisters to represent the late cinematographer's family in their pursuit to hold the actor accountable.
Baldwin was holding a prop gun that contained live ammunition when the weapon was discharged, killing Hutchins on set. Since the tragic incident, Rust crew members came forward with allegations of gross negligence and other instances of discharged weapons on set.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In addition to Hutchins' fatal shooting, Rust director Joel Souza was injured by the 1881 prop gun.
The Western film's head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged in Hutchins' death.
The next virtual hearing was set for February 24.