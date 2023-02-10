Viewers Abandon Don Lemon After His Abusive Meltdown At Costar Kaitlan Collins: CNN’s Embattled ‘This Morning’ Has Lowest-Rated Time Slow In A Decade
It looks like the drama surrounding Don Lemon hasn't helped ratings. CNN This Morning, which is hosted by Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, is the network's lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Lemon was yanked from his primetime position late last year in CNN boss Chris Licht's failed anchor shakeup to save the struggling network.
CNN This Morning launched in November and has continued to bring in the lowest viewership among the key demographic, adults 25-54, according to Nielsen data.
It gets worse. The Wrap reported that the Lemon-led news program has repeatedly drawn the second-lowest total viewership for CNN since New Day's debut in June 2013.
The network is hanging by a thread, and the exposure of Lemon's bad behavior hasn't helped.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon, 56, and his co-anchor Collins, 30, are at odds after he "screamed" at her for "interrupting" him following their broadcast on December 8.
Onlookers revealed that Collins was "visibly upset" and ran out of the newsroom, with Lemon's outburst leaving staffers "shaken."
Page Six broke the story, adding that Collins "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible." RadarOnline.com exclusively told you — Lemon threw a second temper tantrum, going off on CNN staffers after a story about his altercation with Collins was featured in the company newsletter last week.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," one well-placed source spilled on Friday.
Viewers have noticed the tension between Lemon and his co-anchors — with a recent guest even the on-set awkwardness.
Lemon has not commented on his blowup with Collins — but he did have another outburst this week. On Tuesday, Lemon criticized one of Collin's interviews, even delaying a commercial break to speak his mind.
CNN This Morning chose not to comment when RadarOnline.com reached out.