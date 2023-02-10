Paris Hilton Keeping Baby's Name 'Guarded Like A State Secret,' Heiress Hasn't Told Most Family Members
Paris Hilton is keeping her baby name locked up like Fort Knox. RadarOnline.com has learned the hotel heiress has been keeping her son's name a secret since welcoming the infant via surrogate last month, with insiders spilling that she hasn't even told some of her family members yet.
"Paris' baby's name is being guarded like a state secret," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Apparently, most family members do not know the child's name."
A second insider confirmed the news, revealing they believe Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, will announce the name "soon," adding it's "hard to keep that a secret!"
Paris announced the news of her first child on January 24.
"You are already loved beyond words," the star, 41, shared, adding a blue heart emoji and a photo holding her baby's tiny hand.
Becoming a mother had always been one of Paris' goals, with the couple beginning the IVF process during Covid.
"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told People after her son's birth. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
Because they already went through the process, Paris and Carter have plenty of eggs to grow their family in the future.
"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she revealed. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."
Paris also has a stepdaughter — who she hasn't met yet. RadarOnline.com revealed that Carter already has a 10-year-old daughter, Evie, with his ex, Laura Bellizzi.
Sources accused him of "abandoning" his oldest child, reportedly kissing her in the delivery room and walking out of her life minutes after her birth — however, Carter is adamant that he's been financially there for his daughter.
"Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” his rep shared after his love child was revealed last year.
While Carter's firstborn child may have shocked the world, it wasn't a surprise to Paris.
RadarOnline.com was told that he was "upfront" with her from the get-go.
"[F]rom the beginning of Paris and Carter’s relationship, he was upfront with her about the matter. They are looking forward to starting their own family together in the future," a source told this outlet.