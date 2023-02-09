Alec Baldwin Sued By Halyna Hutchins' Family Over Cinematographer's 'Rust' Shooting Death

Actor Alec Baldwin has been sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins in connection to the cinematographer’s death on the set of Rust two years ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The lawsuit, filed by Hutchins’ parents and sister on Thursday, reportedly seeks to hold Baldwin and several others connected to the film accountable for the 42-year-old cinematographer’s death after a gun Baldwin was holding suddenly fired a live around and fatally struck Hutchins.