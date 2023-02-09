Alec Baldwin Sued By Halyna Hutchins' Family Over Cinematographer's 'Rust' Shooting Death
Actor Alec Baldwin has been sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins in connection to the cinematographer’s death on the set of Rust two years ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The lawsuit, filed by Hutchins’ parents and sister on Thursday, reportedly seeks to hold Baldwin and several others connected to the film accountable for the 42-year-old cinematographer’s death after a gun Baldwin was holding suddenly fired a live around and fatally struck Hutchins.
Powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing Hutchins’ parents and sister in the newly filed lawsuit, is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 2:30 PM EST to discuss the matter and the details of the suit.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this new lawsuit filed against Baldwin comes just days after the 64-year-old actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins’ October 2021 death.
Both Baldwin and Rust’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, are scheduled to make their first court appearance in connection to the involuntary manslaughter case virtually on February 24.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement when announcing the charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed in January.
“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” Carmack-Altwies added.
The two involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin came three months after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza found there was a “degree of neglect” on the set of Rust that ultimately resulted in Hutchins’ passing.
The charges against the 64-year-old 30 Rock actor, and the new lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ parents and sister on Thursday, also come after the cinematographer’s widower settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin and the film’s other producers in October 2022.
The late cinematographer’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as Rust’s executive producer when production on the film resumes later this month as part of that settlement.
Matthew also said he believes his wife’s death was a “terrible accident” while addressing the settlement he reached with Baldwin last year in connection to Hutchins’ wrongful death.
Baldwin has since demanded the special prosecutor overseeing his involuntary manslaughter case, Andrea Reeb, be taken off the case.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to the actor’s lawyer, Reeb serving as special prosecutor is “unconstitutional” because she is a Republican lawmaker who serves in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set," Reeb said regarding Hutchins’ death and Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges. "In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."