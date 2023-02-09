Kim Jong-Un's Wife Sports Necklace In The Shape Of Nuke During North Korea's 'Largest Ever Nuclear Parade'
North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un’s wife wore a necklace in the shape of a nuke to the country’s “largest ever nuclear parade” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising nuclear parade took place on Wednesday at Kim Il Sung Square in the nation’s capital Pyongyang.
The parade, which marked the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s armed forces, reportedly featured fireworks displays, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching through the square.
A photo of Kim Jong-un and his wife obtained by Daily Mail showed what appeared to be a necklace in the shape of an intercontinental ballistic missile around Ri Sol Ju’s neck.
The photo also included a rare sighting of the dictator’s young daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be around nine or ten years old.
Even more shocking are reports that Kim Jong-un displayed a vast range of nukes and intercontinental ballistic missiles during the parade – including what some analysts believe to be a “new solid-fueled ICBM.”
“They've shown more ICBMs in the latest parade than they've ever shown before, consistent with a longstanding directive from Kim Jong Un on mass producing nuclear weapons and delivery systems,” said Ankit Panda, a United States-based military analyst.
“North Korea has now demonstrated that their nuclear forces are far from ‘limited,’” Panda added, emphasizing that North Korea’s apparent nuclear capabilities are beyond the scale and scope the United States previously believed.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor and military analyst in Seoul, South Korea, added that Kim Jong-un’s military parade on Wednesday was a clear attempt for North Korea to show the world its newfound nuclear might.
“This is North Korea trying to declare itself a full-fledged nuclear power,” Easley said. “Kim Jong-un let North Korea's expanding tactical and long-range missile forces speak for themselves.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim Jong-un’s military parade on Wednesday came nearly one year after the North Korean dictator released a Hollywood-style trailer to celebrate a “new type” of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Although Western military officials were skeptical North Korea was capable of placing a nuclear warhead on an ICBM, the military parade that took place on Wednesday night suggests the highly centralized totalitarian state is further along in its nuclear capabilities than previously believed.