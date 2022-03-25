North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un Releases Hollywood Style Trailer To Celebrate 'New Type' Of ICBM

North Korean News released a clip from a North Korean state-run TV show which shows a military general counting down a missile launch in an overly edited fashion. With zoom-ins and jump cuts of military officials pressing buttons and giving overly expressive hand signals, the video is edited to build the suspense for the black and white rocket launch which is shown in slowed-down footage near the end of the clip.

The launch was shown from several angles and is seen successfully shooting above the frame of the camera.