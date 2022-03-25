North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un Releases Hollywood Style Trailer To Celebrate 'New Type' Of ICBM
As the world is teetering on the brink of World War 3 with the war between Russia and Ukraine heating up — Kim Jong-Un and the North Korean government is decided it was a good time to celebrate the launch of a "new type" of ICBM missile.
North Korean News released a clip from a North Korean state-run TV show which shows a military general counting down a missile launch in an overly edited fashion. With zoom-ins and jump cuts of military officials pressing buttons and giving overly expressive hand signals, the video is edited to build the suspense for the black and white rocket launch which is shown in slowed-down footage near the end of the clip.
The launch was shown from several angles and is seen successfully shooting above the frame of the camera.
In a second clip shared by NCTV, the highly dramatized missile launch is shown to feature North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un himself. The 38-year-old child of Kim Jong-Il is shown cheering with a wide smile on his face as other military leaders jump and cheer with their hands above their heads in an over-the-top fashion.
The short 5-second clip of the North Korean leader was filmed in slow motion and seem to be filmed in a completely different location from the rest of the TV program.
Reuters obtained a copy of the video from a third party and hasn't been able to independently verify its authenticity.
As of now, officials do not believe North Korea has the ability to put a nuclear warhead on their ICBMs and experts have varying opinions as to when that could happen. Some believing it could happen within a year, and some believing the window to much longer.
