Kid Rock Claims Donald Trump Asked His Advice About ISIS & North Korea During Presidency

Kid Rock then went on to recall the time he and Trump were supposedly “looking at maps and s--t,” to which the singer allegedly responded by asking the then-president, “Am I supposed to be like in on this s--t?”

Later in his interview with Carlson, Kid Rock shared a little insight into how Trump has been since his monumental failure in 2020 when he lost the presidential election to Biden.

“He's still the same guy. He sits down, he just cuts it up. He just starts cutting it up. It's just how sharp he is, it's incredible,” he claimed. “And you can see now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview, and you watch a Trump interview, you're just like there's no comparison.”