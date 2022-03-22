Kid Rock Claims Donald Trump Asked His Advice About ISIS & North Korea During Presidency
Kid Rock recently claimed that former President Donald Trump asked him for his advice on several foreign affairs topics, from ISIS to North Korea, while he was still in the Oval Office. The singer also claimed that he first got to know the former president after Trump asked Sarah Palin to “bring some interesting people to dinner.”
Kid Rock made the outrageous claims while speaking to Tucker Carson during Fox News’ program Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday. According to what the singer told Carlson, Trump not only asked for his advice on how to deal with the terrorist organization ISIS and what he should do about North Korea, but Trump also allegedly showed Kid Rock confidential maps during one occasion when the musician was visiting the former president in the Oval Office.
“I make dirty records sometimes. What the f--- am I doing here?” the 51-year-old All Summer Long singer said about the seemingly bizarre moment.
Kid Rock – whose real name is Robert James Ritchie – reportedly arrived at the set of Carlson’s talk show in a "Let’s Go Brandon” branded Rolls-Royce, which is an obscure dig at current President Joe Biden, before going on to tell the Fox News host how he first met Trump after former Palin invited him to a White House dinner.
“She called me and Ted, Ted Nugent, and I was like, 'hell yes.' Ended up there. We end up becoming buddies and spend a lot of time on the golf course now,” the country singer explained.
“And it's really weird – [to] get phone calls from him and stuff. It's just kind of mind-blowing.”
The We the People singer then shared an anecdote about another time when former President Trump asked his advice regarding a tweet he wanted to post about ISIS at the time.
“He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like – I don't like to speak out of school, I hope I'm not – but he said something like…and I'm paraphrasing – but it was like: ‘If you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you're going to be dead,’” Kid Rock said.
“I go: ‘Awesome. Like, yes tweet that out.’ I was like: ‘I can't add anything better than that.’”
Kid Rock then went on to recall the time he and Trump were supposedly “looking at maps and s--t,” to which the singer allegedly responded by asking the then-president, “Am I supposed to be like in on this s--t?”
Later in his interview with Carlson, Kid Rock shared a little insight into how Trump has been since his monumental failure in 2020 when he lost the presidential election to Biden.
“He's still the same guy. He sits down, he just cuts it up. He just starts cutting it up. It's just how sharp he is, it's incredible,” he claimed. “And you can see now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview, and you watch a Trump interview, you're just like there's no comparison.”