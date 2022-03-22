Pete Davidson Spotted Stuffing His Face With McDonald's In L.A. As GF Kim Kardashian Jets To NYC Business Meeting
He's lovin' it. Pete Davidson was seen savoring McDonald's fries at the drive-thru in Calabasas, California, while girlfriend Kim Kardashian is away in NYC promoting her new Skims swimwear collection.
The Saturday Night Live star, 28, sat in the passenger seat during a fast-food run on March 21, devouring a children's Happy Meal in photos published by Daily Mail.
Kim, 41, was also spotted on her way to a business meeting that same afternoon, showcasing her hourglass curves in a form-fitting black dress complimented by a gold Balenciaga necklace.
Over the weekend, the Selfish author hosted a star-studded Skims event in Miami joined by sister Khloé Kardashian while Pete stayed behind in her hometown.
The King of Staten Island star shared a hilarious snap via his Instagram Stories on March 19, showing Scott Disick and their other friends sleeping on the couch.
“Boyz night was wild,” Pete joked in the caption, adding four bed emojis.
Kim and Pete sparked romance rumors in October and went Instagram official in March 2022, a choice she expanded upon during a follow-up appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,’” Kim quipped, noting it’s been an adjustment amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West.
Kim filed for divorce from the Eazy rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, a judge has ruled her legally single, leading her to remove the last name “West” from her social media accounts as she continues to develop a connection with Pete.
“It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it,” she told Ellen about chasing her own dreams and goals.
Kim said all in all, the leap of faith was well worth it. “I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f–k it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness … I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good, ” the mom of four added. “I want to hold onto that forever.”