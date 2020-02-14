Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lovers usually look forward to Valentine’s Day, but for a group of celebrities, this Friday, February 14, will bring back bad memories of their breakups on or around the day celebrating romance.

Although Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux actually parted at the end of 2017, they bizarrely chose to announce their split on February 16, 2018, just two days after the holiday.

The two, who married in 2015, stunned fans by issuing a joint statement that said, “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Unlucky in love Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt for five years.

She’s not the only one to have an unromantic time during what’s traditionally the month of love. Hilary Duff and first husband Mike Comrie filed for divorce near Valentine’s Day in 2015 and finalized their divorce the following February.

Khloe Kardashian split from baby daddy Tristan Thompson just before Valentine’s Day last year after catching two-timing Tristan cheating on her with little sister Kylie Jenner’s lifelong BFF Jordyn Woods.

As Radar readers know, Tristan cheated on Khloe the first time when she was about to give birth to their daughter True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took him back, but then he betrayed her again, with Jordyn, who admitted she kissed Tristan at his house party.

Lady Gaga also had a bummer of a Valentine’s Day last year. Just days after she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards by herself on Feb. 10, the news broke that the “Bad Romance” singer had split from agent fiancé Christian Carino.

Young love didn’t work for Hayden Panettiere, who reportedly ended her romance which started at age 18 with her Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia just a few days after Valentine’s Day 2009.

