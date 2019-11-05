Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hayden Panettiere's Family 'Scared' As She's Spotted With Boyfriend After Abuse Case Dismissed Loved ones think he's 'mooching' off actress following domestic violence scandal.

Hayden Panettiere is back with her bad news boyfriend nearly one month after a domestic assault case against him was dropped — and sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively “her family is scared for her.”

The actress and Brian Hickerson were spotted at an airport together on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The couple were dressed down in comfy travel attire and looked happy, according to photos first obtained by Page Six.

Loved ones are frightened for the star “not just because he has been violent,” but also because they believe he is “mooching” off of her, the sources revealed exclusively to Radar amid the pair’s reunion.

Although it’s unclear where the photo was snapped, sources tell Radar exclusively the couple are currently in New York City together, where the actress wants to buy a house.

The sighting comes after the real estate agent’s domestic violence case was dismissed at the end of September.

As Radar first reported, a judge ruled the case be dismissed during a court hearing on Thursday, September 26 because the prosecution did not have witnesses, likely meaning Panettiere refused to cooperate with prosecutors about the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, the informant said the family has never known Hickerson to have a job and thinks it’s “disgusting” that he would take advantage of her .

“She’s not working right now and has plenty of money, but they worry he’ll keep taking money from her,” a family source dished. “She’s a grown woman and can do what she wants, but it doesn’t seem like he has any work ethic whatsoever to make something of himself. He just follows her wherever she goes.”

As the troubled actress battles her demons, the family is walking on eggshells around her, according to the insider.

“It’s hard to explain to anyone what’s going on with her or to explain why the case got thrown out, why she didn’t testify and why she’s so cagey and secretive.”

“It’s sad and there’s nothing they can do,” the snitch said about the star’s worried family.

Radar readers know Hickerson, 30, was accused of brutally beating the Nashville actress, 30, three times over two days in May.

A source revealed the family got a call from the D.A. on Wednesday, September 25 informing them if they couldn’t find the troubled actress — and they had no luck — the entire case would be dismissed.

According to court records obtained by Radar, at this time there are no plans to refile the case.

Hickerson was charged with a felony after he was arrested on May 2, for allegedly hitting Panettiere, leaving her with bruises to her neck, ears and arms.

On May 23, a judge issued a restraining order, which forbid Hickerson from having any contact with his famous girlfriend.

But the South Carolina native’s restraining order has since been lifted after the case was dropped.