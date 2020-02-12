Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Love Lives On! Justin Theroux Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston The stars split in 2017 after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Aniston got a lot of happy birthday messages from loved ones, friends, stars and admirers this week — but it was her ex’ssweet post what really shocked fans.

Justin Theroux took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11, to congratulate his famous ex-wife on turning 51. Posting a photo of her looking fierce, the On the Basis of Sex actor wrote: “Grabbing 2020 and another year just like…”

“Happy birthday B,” he added along with a red heart emoji.

The Friends star reposted Theroux’s Instagram Story message in a Story collage, thanking her “sweet” friends for their “moving and hilarious birthday wishes.”

“I LOVE YOU GUYS,” she added.

Aniston also posted a string of photos from a steamy photoshoot with Interview Magazine. “Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun,” she wrote.

In the photos, Aniston is seen showing off her toned body, timeless style and natural beauty in two sleek black looks.

Celebrity pals quickly took to the comments section to gush about the beloved actress.

“Are you kidding???? Courteney Cox wrote along with a string of fire emojis.

“Holy wow you are so beautiful inside and out,” Drew Barrymore commented.

“Always a stunner !” Reese Witherspoon added.

“Good lord,” comedienne Mindy Kaling wrote.

“Happy birthday Jennifer!! Looking amazing!!!” Mariah Carey commented.

“Kween,” Ashley Benson wrote.

“Holy sweet Jesus,” Olivia Wilde wrote along with three fire emojis.

“JEN!! You babe!! Happy happy birthday,” model Karlie Kloss added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Aniston and Theroux, 48, were married from 2015 to 2017. Though they remain close friends, sources said they led completely separate lives as a couple, and towards the end of their marriage it became clear they had different priorities.

Aniston was also famously married to Brad Pitt, with whom she recently reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards.