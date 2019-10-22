Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Theroux Calls Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston 'Hilarious' Nearly 2 Years After Nasty Split The actor has been mum about his former flame since their 2017 divorce.

Justin Theroux has given ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a social media “like,” even after their messy breakup and divorce!

As Radar readers know, after years of avoidance, Aniston, 50, finally broke down and joined Instagram on October 15.

Almost immediately, she was followed by nearly 16 million people and accounts, including Theroux, who commented on her initial post that he was the “first” person to follow her.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, October 22, Theroux, 48, who is currently promoting his role as the voice of “Tramp” in the new live-action version of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp, revealed that wasn’t exactly true.

“I did not get a heads up (that Aniston was joining Instagram), it was actually a joke that I was first,” he confessed. “I wrote first cause I was like the 40 trillionth billionth person to comment and I think she had only been on for a couple of hours.”

Aniston has clearly embraced her social media side over the past week, already posting four separate times, including one video and even a “Throw Back Thursday” pic.

“The world is about to discover how hilarious she can be.” Theroux added.

Theroux, who has more than 389 posts on the social media platform, trails Aniston’s seven-day total of followers. While she boasts now 15.7 million followers, Theroux has to settle for his 729 thousand fans.

As Radar readers know, Aniston and Theroux called it quits in February 2017 after marrying in 2015. Following the split, the hunk was spotted partying with a string of beautiful women. At the same time, Aniston spoke to InStyle about the separation saying she was “not heartbroken,” and was just fine moving on by herself

Despite their divorce, the two seem to have remained friendly. This July, they even reunited to mourn the death of their beloved dog, Dolly.