Friends fans rejoice, Jennifer Aniston has now joined Instagram!

This Tuesday, October 15, the actress opened her account and shared her first post.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned a selfie of her and her former costars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

Friends and fans quickly took to the comments section to congratulate Aniston, 50, on finally succumbing to social media.

“YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!” wrote fellow Hollywood actress and bestie Reese Witherspoon.

“The internet feels Friendlier already!” commented journalist Derek Blasberg.

Aniston has quickly gained 13,000 followers, including many well-known stars. While it’s only been a few minutes since she shared her first post, she’s already begun following her pals — and to fans’ surprise, ex-husband Justin Theroux is among them.

“Woot-Woot! #first” the Leftovers actor commented on Aniston’s first post, adding a praise and a red heart emoji.

RadarOnline.com readers know Aniston and Theroux, 48, called it quits in February 2018 after marrying in 2015. Following the split, the hunk was spotted partying with a string of beautiful women. At the same time, Aniston spoke to InStyle about the separation saying she was “not heartbroken,” and was just fine moving on by herself.

Despite their divorce, the two seem to have remained friendly. This July, they even reunited to mourn the death of their beloved dog, Dolly. And now, they’re Instagram friends!