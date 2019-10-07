Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Single, 'Hates' Being Set Up On Dates

Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Single, 'Hates' Being Set Up On Dates Justin Theroux's ex-wife spills about living life alone after 2 divorces.

Jennifer Aniston has finally broken her silence about her love life, claiming she’s single, but not necessarily ready to mingle!

During an interview on the Howard Stern Show Monday, Oct. 7, Aniston revealed she’s “very, very busy” and thus has no time to dabble in the dating pool.

“Are you enjoying being single,” the shock jock asks, in which the A-lister replies, “Yeah.”

Poking further, Stern continues, “Do you want me to set you up with someone or not?”

“Not right now,” quipped Aniston, adding, “But listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it.”

She also shockingly told the radio host that guys don’t hit on her everywhere she goes.

The actress, who also told fans she, along with Stern and Jimmy Kimmel, recently had a fun getaway to Tennessee two weeks ago, also briefly touched on seeing a psychologist after her bombshell divorce from Justin Theroux.

RadarOnline.com readers know Theroux, 48, and Aniston, 50, got married in 2015 and split in 2017 after allegedly leading separate lives.

Soon after, Theroux was spotted out with a string of beautiful women, including Emma Stone, while Aniston was caught partying with her pals.

Though the two never welcomed any kids, but they cared for their beloved late dog Dolly during their time together.

The duo briefly reunited in July after the pup’s passing.

Aniston rescued Dolly in 2006 from a shelter, five years before the two started dating. But Theroux quickly took on the dog daddy role in the pup’s life.

The animal-loving former couple was frequently photographed walking Dolly together in the years before their split.