Jen’s Brutal Divorce Purge! Aniston Throws Theroux’s Things In The Trash

Justin Theroux can kiss goodbye to a ton of the belongings he left at Jen Aniston’s home in Bel Air – because she’s thrown them in the trash, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“She gave him notice that things would be thrown if he didn’t take care of them, right after they formally agreed to separate when they got back from that nightmare trip to Mexico,” spills an insider.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the two went on a beach getaway to Mexico earlier this year, in hopes of rekindling their romance, but they were joined by another couple and seemed icy towards one another in shocking photos.

Soon after, Theroux was noticeably absent at Aniston’s 49th birthday.

Justin took the main essentials but left lots of clothes, snitches the pal, including, toy airplanes [he’s an avid collector] and bathroom products [he has an enormous collection] and “Jen’s thrown much of it away.”

“She’s still got a bunch of stuff boxed up and ready for collection, but if he doesn’t collect by the deadline she sets that will be binned or given to charity. She’s being very brutal about this, much to Justin’s horror.”

As fans know, the couple called it quits on February 15, 2018 after only two years of marriage.

They released a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we’ve decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are to have friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth direction. Whatever else is printed about us but is not directly from us, if someone else is fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The two weren’t photographed together since early October, and in late November, Radar spotted Justin outside their New York City apartment carrying moving boxes — which sources called “an ominous red flag” at the time.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the duo’s two-year marriage was on the brink and erupted into a face-to-face showdown over the holidays after they had spent two and a half months apart.

The vicious argument at their Bel-Air mansion on Dec. 14 was “the fight to end all fights,” according to insiders — who saw a furious Justin storm out and head to a luxury hotel. “It was a stupid argument — the kind of disagreement most couples have. But this time things spiraled out of control, and Jen flipped out,” a source tattled to Radar.

The Bad Bosses star and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 in a private ceremony at their Bel Air home.

This was Aniston’s second marriage, her first, to Brad Pitt, ended shortly before her birthday in 2005 after he started a romance with Angelina Jolie.

