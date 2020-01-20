Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SAG Awards Bombshell! Brad Pitt Grabs Jen Aniston’s Hand Backstage After Wins! Her ex-husband holds on tightly after divorce joke.

Rekindled romance?

Brad Pitt grabbed Jennifer Aniston‘s hand backstage at the SAG Awards and RadarOnline.com has a photo of the bold move!

The divorced couple, who split up in 2005 after he met and fell in love with Angelina Jolie, have been more than friendly during the award season, but Pitt’s gesture was an affectionate move for the old lovers on Sunday, January 19.

Aniston won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show and Pitt accepted Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but backstage the couple reunited in a very friendly way.

Aniston smiled broadly at Pitt, 56, as they chatted after their respective wins. As she turned to walk away, showing off her fabulous figure in the clingy white silk dress, Pitt grabbed her hand before she could walk away.

Aniston was “floating on cloud 9” after her run-in with her ex, an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively.

The award winning actress, “couldn’t stop smiling” after chatting with Pitt backstage.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness explained, saying she was grinning while in the press room after the interaction with Pitt.

“Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

The couple have been friendly since he and Jolie broke up, and Pitt even attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in 2018.

Pitt joked about his failed marriages while on stage accepting his award at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he confessed about his role in the Quentin Tarantino movie, setting up his joke.

“A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. Big,” Pitt said as the crowd went wild.

Cameras panned to Aniston and she smiled and applauded for Pitt after the zinger.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery to see Pitt and Aniston getting handsy backstage at the SAG Awards.