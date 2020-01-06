Brad Pitt Snubs Kids, Makes Jen Aniston Laugh In 2020 Golden Globes Speech Hunk won best supporting actor award for role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Brad Pitt thanked a sea of people when accepting his award for best supporting actor at the 2020 Golden Globes — but not his kids.

The hunk — who took home the globe for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — acknowledged the film’s legendary director, Quentin Tarantino, as well as his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he referred to as “LDC.”

“He’s an all star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” Pitt, 56, told DiCaprio, 45. “I thank you.”

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” he joked, referencing the scene in Titanic where Rose (Kate Winslet) leaves Jack (DiCaprio) to drown.

In his speech, Pitt thanked the film’s producers and his celebrity friends in the audience. He also mentioned his parents, saying, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and it’d just be awkward.”

At that, ex-wife Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but laugh.

Funny as his speech was, Pitt still failed to mention his six children!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the actor settled his custody agreement with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in November 2018, two years after their split. They have since been co-parenting using the platform OurFamilyWizard.

Still, a source recently told Radar that Jolie, 44, refused to allow Pitt to spend the holidays with 13-year-old Shiloh.

“Brad is furious with Angelina for blocking his attempts to see Shiloh,” the insider said. “They agreed, long ago, that he’d at least get to hang with Shiloh over the holidays. Brad says even Ange agreed it was his turn this time. But once again she’s pulled the rug out from under him, saying it’d be unsettling for the rest of the family.”

Though Pitt is also close to his other children — with the exception of estranged son Maddox — he and Shiloh speak every day on FaceTime, according to the source, and had been counting down the days until Christmas.

“Angie’s told Shiloh that it’s not appropriate to be apart from the other kids and they’ll either be in Europe as a family, or at their home in L.A.,” the insider continued. “She’s reassured Shi that she’ll get to spend some time with her dad, but Shiloh’s heartbroken it won’t be the extended period she was promised.”