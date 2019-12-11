Broken Home! Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Former Beverly Hills Mega Mansion For Sale The couple bought the would-be forever home after their marriage in 2001.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have split up a long time ago, but there is still one memento from their marriage holding strong – their Beverly Hills dream home. And it can now be yours, if you can match the $44.5 million price tag!

According to info provided to RadarOnline.com from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the 11,173-square-foot home is nestled into a bit over an acre on a quiet cul-de-sac with gated entrances on two streets, five bedrooms and 13 baths between the main house and a one-bedroom guest house.

The French Normandy Revival-style estate includes canyon views, dreamy hedged landscaping, a lighted pool, meandering stoned courtyard and patios, multiple fireplaces including the bedroom, more fireplaces in the dining room and bar, outdoor living room and an outdoor bedroom over the tennis court.

The home was originally built in 1934 for actor Fredric March, one of the first movie star mansions in Beverly Hills. March was as big a star in his day as Aniston and Pitt are today. His 52-year career totaled over 100 films including classics such as The Best Years of Our Lives and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Aniston and Pitt bought the home soon after their 2000 Malibu marriage, and owned it until 2006, a year after their separation, when they sold it to a hedge fund executive.

As Radar readers know, Aniston and Pitt were Hollywood’s golden couple until their divorce in 2005, the result of the World War Z star seemingly cheating with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

