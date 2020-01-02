Jennifer Aniston To Reunite With Ex Brad Pitt At Golden Globes After Party! Both stars are on the guest list of an ultra-private soiree.

Brad Pitt may be spending even more time with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in the New Year as they are both set to attend the same intimate Golden Globes after party, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The actor, 56, who is nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will brush shoulders with Aniston, 50, at the main ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 5, before heading to their management’s private soiree.

Sources say Aniston, who is repped by CAA, will likely be in attendance with her This Morning co-stars at Sunset Tower Hotel, while Pitt and his agent, Bryan Lourd, are also on the guest list for the bash.

Radar readers know Pitt and Aniston have spent time reconnecting this year after he surprised her by turning up to her 50th birthday party at the same venue back in February, after which sources said they have kept in touch via text.

“Brad surprised everyone again by attending Jen’s Christmas party at her house earlier this month, and they’re likely to see a lot of each other over awards season,” a insider revealed. “They won’t avoid one another in public, but friends think they’ll catch up properly and let their hair down at the after party together, they know a lot of the same people.”

As for their 2020 reunion, one insider assured the celebrity exes will have plenty of time to themselves.

“There is a strict guest list and no photo policy at Sunset where Jen is a regular, it’s somewhere she can relax and chat to Brad without being hassled,” the source said. “She has really welcomed him back into her inner circle as a close friend and they’re pleased to have put the past behind them. It’s been a few years since they’ve both enjoyed big on-screen success in their careers in the same year and they’re both extremely happy for each other.”

Other stars expected at the epic soiree include Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Beyoncé, who is nominated for her song “Spirit” from The Lion King remake.