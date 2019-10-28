Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jen Aniston Joined Instagram Because Of ‘Morning Show’ Cohost Reese Witherspoon! The stars are premiering their new series this November 1.

Jennifer Aniston broke the internet when she joined Instagram earlier this month, and as RadarOnline.com has learned, it was pal Reese Witherspoon who pushed her to open the account!

“It was Reese who convinced Jen to get on social media. Jen is a very private person and just couldn’t understand why anyone would want to reveal every detail of their lives. That was until Reese explained that Jennifer wouldn’t be giving away secrets, rather she would be controlling them and the narrative,” a source told Straight Shuter.

Radar readers know that Aniston — who became the first person to ever join Instagram and get over 1 million followers in less than 30 minutes — has been at the center of much controversy through the years, much due to her chaotic love triangle with ex-husband Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

“She would be able to correct silly things said about her in seconds,” the source pointed out.

Still, there’s another reason Witherspoon, 43, wanted her friend on social media.

“She wants Jen to promote their new TV show together, and this will be the perfect platform. Pals fear that once the show is over, so will Jen’s social media accounts,” the source said.

Aniston, 50, and Witherspoon — who played two sisters on Friends — will be premiering their series, The Morning Show, with Steve Carell, this November 1.

The show, which will air on Apple TV+, is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

“Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice” has all the details.