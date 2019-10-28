Jennifer Aniston & Ellen DeGeneres Kiss On The Lips During Show

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shocking Video: Jen Aniston & Ellen DeGeneres Share Steamy Kiss During Live Show ‘You have such soft lips,’ ‘Friends’ actress tells her pal.

Jennifer Aniston did not hold back during her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While chatting with the host about her recent kiss with Howard Stern, Aniston, 50, admitted she couldn’t remember the last time she kissed a girl.

“I don’t kiss girls on the lips,” the Friends actress said.

At that, Ellen DeGeneres moved towards her, puckering her lips.

“Is this where this is going?” Aniston asked, laughing, before leaning in and giving her longtime pal a peck.

“That’s what they wanted to see,” DeGeneres, 61, said, they’ve been wanting that for years.

“That’s the last time I kissed a girl on the lips,” Aniston joked.

“You have such soft lips!” Aniston told DeGeneres.

“So do you, that’s why I do what I do,” the show host replied. “No razor burn, soft lips.”

“I get it,” Aniston responded.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the actress has been living the single life since divorcing husband-of-two-years Justin Theroux in 2017. In an interview with InStyle at the time, she admitted she was “not heartbroken,” by the breakup and felt just fine moving on by herself.

In July, she even reunited with her ex to mourn the death of their beloved dog, Dolly.

And this October, the two confirmed their friendship by following each other on Instagram. Hours after Aniston joined, Theroux, 48, commented “first.”

“I did not get a heads up (that Aniston was joining Instagram), it was actually a joke that I was first,” the actor told Access Hollywood on Tuesday, October 22. “I wrote ‘first’ cause I was like the 40 trillionth billionth person to comment and I think she had only been on for a couple of hours.”

“The world is about to discover how hilarious she can be.” Theroux added.

Radar readers know Theroux has been spotted out with strings of beautiful women since his split from Aniston. She, however, has remained much more low-key.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, October 7, the star revealed she’s “very, very busy” and thus has no time to dabble in the dating pool.

“Are you enjoying being single,” the shock jock asked, to which the A-lister replied, “Yeah.”

“Do you want me to set you up with someone or not?” Stern, 65, asked.

“Not right now,” Aniston said. “But listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it.”