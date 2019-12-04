To All The Men Jen’s Ever Loved! Aniston Admits She’s Grateful For Her Exes

Despite decades of drama, Jennifer Aniston does not regret her rocky love life.

The Friends star admitted she will never give up on love “because it’s fantastic. It’s absolutely a beautiful thing,” she told PEOPLE in the latest issue.

The actress, who has been married twice, added that she believes being in relationships is “the way we really get to know ourselves — by being vulnerable enough to let love in.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Aniston, 50, married Brad Pitt in 2000 and divorced him in 2005, when he fell in love with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie. Then, in 2015, she married Justin Theroux, only to call it quits two years later as sources revealed they were leading separate lives.

Over the years, Aniston has been linked to Bradley Cooper, Vince Vaughn and Paul Rudd. She also famously dated John Mayer and was engaged to Tate Donovan before her romance with Pitt, 55.

While her split from the Ad Astra actor will go down in history as one of Hollywood’s biggest romantic tragedies, Aniston has no hard feelings. She told the magazine love is worth it “even when it’s scary, even when it hurts.”

“It’s always going to be worth it,” she continued. “I’ve loved many people. And I love that even the cracks in those loves are still beautiful. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for each and every one of them.”

While she’s enjoying being single after her divorce from Theroux, 48, the star suggested that she hopes to expand her family in the near future!

When asked what she wants her life to look like in 10 years, she said “There’s a sunset, laughter and kids, animals.”