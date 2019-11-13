Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Friends’ Reunion Rumors Spark After Jennifer Aniston Teased The Show ‘Unscripted special’ could air on HBO Max with Courteney, Lisa and the guys!

Could we BE any more excited?

A Friends reunion show may happen with Jennifer Aniston and her famous pals returning to the small screen for a much-anticipated new show.

Talks are underway with HBO Max The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline both reported.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry would all be starring in an “unscripted reunion special,” that would be similar to the BH90210 special that was just cancelled by FOX.

Deadline cautioned: “a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.”

The Friends stars were paid $1 million per episode in the final seasons of the show that ended in 2004.

Aniston posted a picture on her brand new Instagram page with the cast, captioning the photo: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.”

The cast has been very supportive of troubled Perry lately, who was spotted out looking disheveled on a mystery date.

Days later Cox posted a picture on her Instagram with Perry, showing him looking less messy.

Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres that there would not be a reboot of the show, but that a secret project was in the works.

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”