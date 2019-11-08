Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Courteney Cox Posts Photo Of Matthew Perry After He Was Spotted Looking Messy On Mystery Date

Still Friends!

Courteney Cox posted a photo with her troubled ex co-star Matthew Perry days after his disheveled night out.

Cox, 55, and Perry, 50, were smiling in the selfie she posted on her Instagram on Nov. 7.

“Guess who I had lunch with today…I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” Cox caption the photo.

Perry’s toothless smile was a far cry from earlier in the week when he was spotted looking disheveled outside West Hollywood hotspot Dan Tana’s on a date with a mystery woman.

A source told In Touch exclusively Perry was “really out of it,” and his date “felt sorry for him,” after he was stumbling outside of the restaurant.

“Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it,” the insider told the publication. “He was laughing, swerving and swaying.” The source said the girl he was with was “comforting him,.”

“She felt sorry for him. It didn’t seem like a girlfriend situation at all. She was definitely comforting him, rubbing his arm, trying to talk to him about getting home, getting some rest. He was very messy, sloppy. He looked like a homeless man.”

The night didn’t end well for Perry, who had to be helped to his car. “The paparazzi was out here, watching his every move,” the informant added.

“The girl wasn’t mad at him, but she was definitely treating him kindly, like she knew he was a mess and wanted to make sure he got home OK. He was smoking; he [didn’t seem] sober. He did not drive. The girl got him a car, I think it was an Uber.”

“Matthew was feeling no pain, [but] he didn’t look good at all, definitely didn’t seem to care about his appearance or anyone seeing him,” they continued. “It was kind of sad.”

Perry has struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse in the years since leaving Friends, where he and Cox and the rest of the cast were making $1million an episode.

As Radar readers know, the actor first checked into rehab in 1997, only to return in 2001 and most recently, in 2011.

“I’m making plans to go away for a month to focus on my sobriety and to continue my life in recovery. Please enjoy making fun of me on the world wide web,” he tweeted at the time.

He was allegedly caught drinking by hotel staff earlier this year, during a stay in a New York City hotel.

“He doesn’t like to be disturbed and would go into private areas of the hotel where only VIPs are allowed. He’ll order a few strong [drinks],” the insider said.

“Hardly anybody recognizes him because he’s such a mess compared to what people remember. He kept to himself and would hardly leave his room until after dark except for a cigarette or a hospital appointment.”

An insider added: “He was mostly holed up in his room. When I saw him, he seemed out of it and sickly.”