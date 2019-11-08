Tough Times For Tori & Pals: ‘BH90210’ Cancelled After Just One Season

November 7, 2019 @ 20:31PM
Inset of Luke Perry with Main of Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty ‘BH90210’ Cancelled After Just One SeasonInset of Luke Perry with Main of Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty ‘BH90210’ Cancelled After Just One Season
9021-oh no!

BH90210 was cancelled after just one season the network announced on Thursday, bringing an end the short-lived reboot of the 90s classic show.

“No more. Sorry,” Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver, wrote on his Instagram page.

The show kicked off in summer 2019 after Luke Perry’s tragic death following a stroke at age 52.

The reboot was a dramality starring the original cast including Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris and Green.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said in a statement.

“Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The show premiered to strong ratings but hit a sharp decline as the season progressed.

Radar exclusively reported that Spelling and Garth branched out on their own and tried to launch a talk show tour but multiple cities were cancelled for lack of interest.

Ziering’s personal life mirrored his character as he and his wife, Erin Ziering, announced they were divorcing on Oct. 31.