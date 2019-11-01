Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tori’s Fail! 5th Talk Show In Spelling’s Tour Canceled, Tickets ‘Didn’t Sell Very Well’ The financially troubled actress was set to hit the stage with co-host Jennie Garth.

Tori Spelling continues to lose opportunities to make money. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal a fifth show has been canceled in the BH90210 actress’ talk show tour with co-host Jennie Garth.

The Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA confirmed to Radar that the November 21 show of Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember has been canceled.

As Radar reported, only a quarter of tickets had been sold for the performance.

A source told Radar of the cancellation, “Tickets didn’t sell very well.”

This is the fifth show in the tour that has been nixed.

The November 12 show at Taft Theater in Cincinnati, OH, the November 13 show at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA, the November 16 show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, IN, and the November 17 show at The Chicago Theatre have all been canceled, the venues previously confirmed to Radar.

As for the remaining shows, ticket sales appear to be low.

For the November 14 show at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, Ohio and the November 19 show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, New York, less than half of tickets have been sold.

A description for the event reads, “Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember is bringing the ladies of 90210 to 07960 for the ultimate girls night – an evening filled with memories and laughs at an event best described as an interactive, live talk show hosted by Jennie & Tori. Be prepared for the unexpected where the audience is as much part of the show as Jennie & Tori. This is the can’t miss experience that fans who have grown up alongside them have been waiting for – where anything can happen live! It’s Jennie and Tori’s party, and they’ll do what they want.”

As Radar readers know, the talk show tour fail comes amid Spelling’s financial issues.

American Express Bank sued the Spelling in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016.

In August 2019, American Express Bank filed a Writ of Execution. The bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Spelling owes the bank.

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, 52, were also sued by City National bank for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan.

The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017. The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court. The warrant was dissolved in April, as she agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys.

Both cases are pending.

Fortunately for Spelling, she received $70,000 per episode for her stint on the BH90210 reboot. She received an additional $15,000 per episode for co-creating the show.

But although ratings for the premiere were strong, viewership declined during the show’s six-week run. No season two has been announced.