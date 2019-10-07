Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Poor Tori! 3 Of Spelling & Jennie Garth’s Talk Shows Canceled Amid Bad Ticket Sales The cash-strapped actress’ ‘BH90210’ reboot also ended with low ratings.

Tori Spelling’s BH90210 reboot ended with poor ratings – and the show isn’t the only career letdown for the cash-strapped actress. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal three of Spelling’s upcoming talk show performances with co-star Jennie Garth have been canceled.

Spelling, 46, and Garth, 47, teamed up for Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night To Remember with tickets ranging from $39 to $89.

“Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember is bringing the ladies of 90210 to 07960 for the ultimate girls night – an evening filled with memories and laughs at an event best described as an interactive, live talk show hosted by Jennie & Tori,” the description for the show read. “Be prepared for the unexpected where the audience is as much part of the show as Jennie & Tori. This is the can’t miss experience that fans who have grown up alongside them have been waiting for – where anything can happen live! It’s Jennie and Tori’s party, and they’ll do what they want.”

The November 12 show at Taft Theater in Cincinnati, OH, the November 13 show at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA and the November 16 show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, IN have all been canceled, the venues confirmed to Radar.

A spokesperson for Clowes Memorial Hall told Radar that the November 16 show “has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict and will not be rescheduled.”

Although it is unclear if ticket sales had anything to do with the cancellations, Radar has discovered that tickets for certain upcoming shows have barely been sold.

For the November 19 show at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, NY, less than half of the tickets have been purchased.

It’s even worse for the November 21 show at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA, as it appears only a quarter of tickets have been sold.

But the tour isn’t a complete bust. The November 17 show at The Chicago Theater in Chicago, IL has sold out, while only a handful of tickets are left for November 15 show at The Fox Theatre in Mashantucket, CT.

The tour drama comes after the BH90210 reboot kicked off with impressive ratings before eventually declining.

The premiere episode that aired on August 7, 2019 brought in 3.8 million viewers. Ratings dropped for the August 14 episode, as 2.57 millions viewers tuned in.

The third episode on August 21 brought in 2.2 million viewers, while the fourth episode on August 28 dropped down to 1.98 million.

The final two episodes brought in 1.92 million and 1.91 million viewers, respectfully.

As Radar has extensively reported, Spelling, 46, had been deep in debt in recent years.

American Express Bank sued the mother-of-five in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016.

In August 2019, American Express Bank filed a Writ of Execution. In the court filing, the bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Spelling owes the bank.

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, 52, are also in a legal war with City National Bank for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan.

The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017. The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court. The warrant was dissolved in April, as she agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys.

Both cases remain ongoing.

