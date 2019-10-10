Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another Cancellation! 4th Talk Show In Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth’s Tour Called Off The ‘BH90210’ stars’ performances have had low ticket sales.

Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live won’t be a night to remember. After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed three of Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s talk shows have been canceled, a fourth performance has now been called off.

The November 17, 2019 show at The Chicago Theatre has been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts,” a spokesperson for the venue confirmed to Radar.

The clerk confirmed that Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember, which Ticketmaster claims is sold out on the website, will not be postponed.

This comes after Radar reported a series of cancellations.

The November 12 show at Taft Theater in Cincinnati, OH, the November 13 show at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA and the November 16 show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, IN have all been canceled, the venues confirmed to Radar.

A spokesperson for Clowes Memorial Hall told Radar that the November 16 show “has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict and will not be rescheduled.”

While it is unclear if ticket sales caused the cancellations, sales for upcoming shows appear low.

For the November 19 show at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, NY, less than half of the tickets have been sold.

Only a quarter of tickets have been sold for the November 21 show at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA.

Fortunately for the actresses, only a handful of tickets are left for the November 15 show at The Fox Theatre in Mashantucket, CT.

The show description reads, “Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember is bringing the ladies of 90210 to 07960 for the ultimate girls night – an evening filled with memories and laughs at an event best described as an interactive, live talk show hosted by Jennie & Tori. Be prepared for the unexpected where the audience is as much part of the show as Jennie & Tori. This is the can’t miss experience that fans who have grown up alongside them have been waiting for – where anything can happen live! It’s Jennie and Tori’s party, and they’ll do what they want.”

Low ticket sales is the latest drama in Spelling’s career. The BH90210 reboot had strong ratings for the premiere, but declined as weeks continued.

The premiere August 7, 2019 episode brought in 3.8 million viewers. Ratings dropped for the August 14 episode, as 2.57 millions viewers tuned in.

The third episode on August 21 brought in 2.2 million viewers, while the fourth episode on August 28 dropped down to 1.98 million.

The fifth episode brought in 1.92 million. The finale had 1.91 million viewers.

As Radar readers know, Spelling, 46, has been in debt in recent years.

American Express Bank sued the mother-of-five in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016.

In August 2019, American Express Bank filed a Writ of Execution. The bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Spelling owes the bank.

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, 52, were also hit with a lawsuit from City National bank for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan.

The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017. The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court. The warrant was dissolved in April, as she agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys.

Both cases are pending.