No trifle?

Jennifer Aniston hosted “Friendsgiving” at her Bel Air home and teased Jimmy Kimmel with “f*%king” enchiladas in a sneak peek into her exclusive party.

The Morning Show actress has a group of her A-list celebrity friends over every year on Thanksgiving Eve but in 2018 Kimmel complained that she needed to change up the food.

“On Thanksgiving I cook a lot of stuff. Turkey, yams, sweet potatoes,” Kimmel said in a clip from his show Jimmy Kimmel Live that Aniston posted on her Instagram Story from when she was a guest.

“At your event we have all of those things. So, then I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before again. So, in essence you turned my meal into leftovers.”

He then suggested she change the food for her “Friendsgiving” party : “I know you love Mexican food. Graciasgiving would be a nice thing. Or Amigosgiving. If you start doing it everyone will follow suit. Just like with your haircuts, everyone gets the same thing!”

So, Aniston surprised him by cooking “f*%cking enchiladas,” which she documented on her Instagram early on Thanksgiving morning.

“Ok, @jimmykimmel…here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas,” she wrote to her 20.7 million followers.

The Friends star posed next to the oven holding a tray of enchiladas before she put them in the over and the posted a video of Kimmel seeing the treat.

“Wait a minute. Finally! Someone listened to me,” Kimmel said while laughing.

In the background of the video, Aniston’s bestie Courteney Cox was spotted at the table for Friendsgiving.

Scroll through the gallery to see the photos and video Jennifer Aniston shared of her exclusive Friendsgiving party.